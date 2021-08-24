From Mercedes to BMW; Here’s a look at the car collection of actress Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chanda is one of the most popular faces of Telly world. She has carved a niche for herself among the masses. The actress has been part of many shows including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sanjeevani, Naagin, etc. But it was the serial Ishqbaaz in which she got a breakthrough in her career. Her onscreen chemistry with Nakuul Mehta was adored by fans. Then there was no looking back for her. She even enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Recently, a teaser of her upcoming song Bepanah Ishq was released. She is seen with Sharad Malhotra. Both had worked together in Naagin. In the teaser, Surbhi is seen as an undercover cop, while he essays the role of a mastermind criminal. Their love is set amid unusual circumstances and their chemistry has won the hearts of millions. Bepanah Ishq is crooned by Payal Dev and Yaseer Desai. The song will be releasing soon. But apart from this, she also owns a collection of expensive cars.

Last year, TV actress had gifted herself a swanky new car. Surbhi shared the photo and wrote, “A LITTLE Gift to myself. Happy 2019 from me and MINE to YOU & Yours . With those sparkly eyes looking ahead to another great year and wishing you all the same. thankyou for walking along through the year and silently inspiring me .. I cannot put in words what a spectacular year it has been for me this is to everybody who is reading this i wish you great health , unimaginable happiness, success and may you achieve everything you desire #2018to2019.”

