Mercedes Maybach S650 to Porsche Cayman; Luxury car collection of Shark Tank India's judge Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank India premiered on 20 December 2021 and was amongst the most popular and unique concept reality shows which quickly grabbed the attention of the masses. The show’s theme was based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea.

One of these investors in the show was Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe, who grabbed everyone’s attention because of his strong point of view and angry attitude. Speaking about his personal life, Ashneer is married to Madhuri Jain Grover and they have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat. Apart from his work life, Ashneer is very fond of cars and owns some swanky expensive cars.

Take a look at Ashneer's car collection:

Mercedes Maybach S650

The Mercedes Maybach S650 sedan is one car that stands out in Ashneer Grover’s collection. Priced at close to Rs 2.5 crore, it is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 Biturbo petrol engine that generates 469 Bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an automatic gearbox and it has an AWD system. Ashneer has also specially customised the number plate of his favourite Maybach and has changed it to his name 'Ashneer G'. Take a look at him flaunting his car with the number plate.

Audi A6

Another luxurious car in Ashneer Grover’s car collection is the Audi A6. The Audi A6 is one of the most preferred sedans for its rear-seat comfort and technologies on board. The Audi A6 is limited to a petrol engine. The car gets a BS-VI emission-compliant 2.0-litre petrol in the 45TFSI guise. This engine produces 245bhp/370Nm and is mated to a seven-speed S-Tronic transmission sending power to the front wheels. The price starts from Rs. 59.84 Lakh.

Click here to watch Ashneer's video

Mercedes Benz GLS 350

Ashneer Grover surely loves to own some swanky cars and one amongst them is the Mercedes Benz GLS 350. The GLS is powered by 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version generates 362bhp and 500Nm of peak torque, while the diesel variant generates about 325bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. Both the engines get 9G-Tronic with 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system as standard. Interestingly, the petrol version gets the EQ Boost function for the first time.

Porsche Cayman

Along with luxurious rides, there’s always space for a sleek, superfast car in every garage. The dynamic is no different for Ashneer Grover. The Porsche Cayman S is a gorgeous sports car that produces 320 Bhp and 370 Nm of torque from a 3.4-litre NA flat six engine.

About Sahrk Tank India:

Along with Ashneer Grover, the other sharks in the first season were Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners, and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential. The first season of the show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

Also Read: Shark Tank India: 5 times BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover lost his cool on the show