Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Gandii Baat's Fahmaan Khan to play Anjali Tatrari aka Niya's love interest

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola starrer Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been keeping the audience glued to the screens with its interesting track. And now, we have learned that Niya's love track will be added soon

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola starrer Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been keeping the audience glued to the screens with its interesting track. Viewers are enjoying the Guneet and Amber's banter is getting thumbs up from the viewers. And now, we have learned that Niya's love track will be added soon. As per Tellychakkar, Gandii Baat's actor Fahmaan Khan has been roped in the show and he will be playing Anjali Tatrari's love interest. He is playing the role of a carefree boy named Randeep and he will enter Niya's life during her training session in Ghaziabad. As per the same report, they will accidentally slip into the swimming pool. It will be interesting to see how their love story will unfold on the show.

Fahmaan said, “I’m very excited about this role because it’s something I’ve never done before. All my characters have been serious ones in the past, but Randeep is a very lively person. Unlike Niya, he is a very impromptu, live-in-the-moment kind of guy. He is very different from Niya and that’s what makes her admire his way of life. He’s a carefree guy with entrepreneurial in nature and he assists his father in reviving small scale businesses. Niya’s world revolves around his father, but Randeep prefers being at an arm’s distance.”

ALSO READ: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari rams her car while shooting; Here's how it happened

Check out the latest promo right below:

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Telly chakkar

Read More