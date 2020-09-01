Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Varun Badola feels finding love at later stage not a taboo now: Everyone needs a partner

Varun Badola, who is playing the lead in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, states that everyone needs a partner and it isn’t a taboo to find one in a later stage now.

Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari starrer Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been the talk of the town since the beginning. The show has come up with an interesting storyline wherein a young girl Niya decides to find a perfect partner for her father Amber Sharma. The show is being loved by everyone and Varun’s character of Amber and his love story with Guneet was is winning million hearts. In fact, he has also been an inspiration for every middle aged person for finding love at any age.

Talking about the same, Varun stated that finding a partner at a later stage in no longer a taboo in our society now. He also emphasised that while everyone needs a partner in their life, love is just love. “Everyone needs a partner in life, and you cannot share everything with your children. These days it is no longer a taboo to find love even at a later stage in life. In fact, these days children play cupid to their single parents and find a perfect partner for them, who can be a support for each other for the rest of their lives. And our show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan highlights the same progressive thought,” Varun was quoted saying.

Adding further to this, the actor said, “In the show, my character Amber has found love in Guneet. Getting to play such a character is heart-warming. And the best part is, it is no different when it comes to emotions and romance. Love is love, regardless of age. Just like Niya who is on a mission to find her Dad Ki Dulhan, children can be the matchmakers just as much as parents for their divorced/widowed parents. And the character of Niya, in the show, is a fine example of that. She is understanding, considerate, supportive, and thoughtful towards her father Amber, as she wants to see him happy and settled in life.”

Also Read: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Varun Badola on reliving romance in the show: Reminds me of my courtship with Rajeshwari

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×