Add new comment

Varun Badola has been a part of numerous popular TV shows. The actor is currently winning accolades for his stint in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. For the unversed, he plays the role of Amber Sharma in the show co-starring Shweta Tripathi, who plays Guneet. Now, the changing equation between the main leads has created quite a lot of buzz ever since the show premiered on television. Now, their on-screen relationship has taken a different turn after Guneet decided to forgive Amber.

We have learned that Varun aka Amber will channel his romantic side as he starts dating Guneet. For those who are not aware, he wooed his ladylove in real life too as the way he is going to sweep Guneet off her feet. The actor has opened up on his dating days and says, “Amber’s love story with Guneet reminds me a lot about when I first started dating the love of my life, Rajeshwari. It’s like I’m reliving those romantic days and every scene I perform; I think about her. Rajeshwari and I first met on a show where she was the host. Then fate brought us together and we kept bumping into each other and danced together on one of our common friend’s birthday party. That’s when I asked for her number in a very flamboyant way which flattered her and she shared it with me. I called her the very next morning.”

He further says, “Even then our love story didn’t really begin because of our busy schedules. We were shooting for one of the films where we struck a chord and started dating. Since not many people knew about our relationship, we thoroughly enjoyed our stolen moments and the time we spent getting to know each other better. Later we agreed that we need to speak to our parents and take things forward.”

Varun has also added how their parents have reacted to their relationship. He says, “Her father said yes, in no time, because Rajeshwari’s brother put in a good word for me. And during the time of my film release Charas, my family came to Mumbai where I spilled the beans about the woman I was in love with and they instantly took to Rajeshwari on meeting her the first time. Within six months, we got married. It’s almost sixteen years now and reliving the romantic phase for the show reminded me of my courtship with Rajeshwari. Now the challenge for Amber and Guneet lies in disclosing their relationship to Niya.”

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola starrer Mere Dad ki Dulhan to have a new entry; THIS actor to join the show