Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Varun Badola takes a break from shoot after wife Rajeshwari tests positive for COVID 19

Varun Badola’s wife Rajeshwari Sachdev has unfortunately tested positive for novel Coronavirus. Now, as a result of the same, he has decided to take a break from his shoot. For the unversed, the actor is currently seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan that also features Shweta Tiwari. As per a report by TOI, Badola will not be shooting for the show as a precautionary measure even though an important track is going on, as of now.

The actor has further stated that he would want to stay away from his colleagues to ensure that they are safe. Moreover, he also awaits the results of his COVID-19 test. However, Varun Badola has also mentioned that he would stick to his decision even if the results come out to be negative. The actor has reportedly informed Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s producers about his decision. However, they are yet to take the final call as the current track requires Badola who plays the groom of an ongoing wedding.

While talking about the precautionary measures that have been adopted at his home, the actor says that his wife Rajeshwari is in the adjoining room and that they communicate through phones. He further adds that the latter has been a little weak because of COVID-19. For the unversed, Rajeshwari reportedly developed symptoms 5 days back post which she quarantined herself a day later. However, Varun reveals that she underwent the test two days earlier. He also reveals that they have sent their son to his in-laws’ place four days earlier.

