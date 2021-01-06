Mere Sai: Indian Idol 12 contestants Danish, Pawandeep to sing a song for show; Duo's glad for the opportunity

Mohammed Danish and Pawandeep Ranjan are on cloud nine after grabbing an opportunity to sing for a popular show.

The popular music reality show Indian Idol 12's contestants Mohammed Danish and Pawandeep Ranjan have all reasons to be happy. The singers will be soon singing a song for popular television show Mere Sai which is being aired on the Sony channel. The show has gained a lot of popularity among the viewers. They will be singing a song for the upcoming track which will show Sai Baba and Ramdas' journey. Both are very excited and looking forward to the opportunity.

Speaking about the same, Danish said, "I feel bless to sing for such a vital track of the show that touches the ground on such important and relevant issues and the viewers always have something to take away from each track." Pawandeep added, "I am happy that my voice will circulate positivity among the audience and I am grateful to Sony Entertainment Television for giving me this opportunity. I couldn't have asked for more." The forthcoming track will depict the journey of Sai Baba fulfilling Ramdas' wish by getting his daughter married in Shirdi.

Famous Marathi actor Sanjay Narvekar will be seen essaying the role of Ramdas in the show. Sanjay Narvekar had said, “The show touches the ground on such important and relevant issues and the viewers always have something to take away from each track.” The character “Ramdas” is a good human and has dedicated his whole life to the poor and underprivileged. And now he wants his daughter's marriage to take place in Shirdi with the blessing of Sai Baba. Viewers will see how Sai will fulfill Ramda's wish.

