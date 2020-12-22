Mere Sai: Khichdi fame Anang Desai OPENS UP on playing Ganjanan and how Sai changed his character's life

Anang Desai is all set to enthrall fans as Ganjanan in Sony TV's show Mere Sai. The senior actor recently opened up about his character and its special connection with Sai.

Mere Sai, which airs on Sony TV is one of the most followed and watched shows on Indian Television. The show premiered in September 2017 and recently completed three successful years of running. With a stellar cast of Tushar Dalvi (Sai) Kishori Godbole, Vaibhav Mangle among others, the show is keeping audiences hooked to the screens. Now, the Mere Sai team has expanded a little as another prominent actor has joined the cast to play an important character. We are talking about Anang Desai.

Anang Desai, best known for his role as Babuji in Khichdi, is now seen as 'Ganjanan' in Mere Sai. Ganjanan, a dedicated family man gets abandoned by his family due to some unfortunate happenings. Since his family betrays him, Ganjanan's loneliness makes him bitter and aggressive. He tries to find solace in Sai. Since Ganjanan did not get love from his family, he wants to get that love from Sai, even if it is forceful. Spilling the beans about his character, Anang ji highlights an important difference between 'possessiveness' and 'protectiveness' as he urges people to understand their true meaning.

Sharing details of his character Ganjanan, Anang Desai reveals, 'This particular track made me realise that there is a fine line between being protective and being possessive. Love, caring, and compassion are what always wins. The senior actor added that Sai teaches everyone to become strong individuals and give up feelings of weakness and insecurity and become a strong individual. He feels Sai showers everyone with love and affection and solves their problems, and this will change Ganjanan's life.

'Sai's love and care will turn Ganjanan's possessiveness into being protective, and make him a better human being. Moreover, I also personally believe in it.' Anang Desai asserted. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about Mere Sai's new track? Let us know in the comment section below.

