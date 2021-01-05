Mere Sai: Marathi actor Sanjay Narvekar joins the cast; Says ‘I'm overwhelmed to be part of it’

In the upcoming track, Sanjay Narvekar will be seen playing the role of Ramdas who wants his daughter to get married in Shirdi.

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Mere Sai-Shraddha Aur Saburi has not only been winning the hearts of the audience but is also ruling the TRP chart. Actor Tushar Dalvi, who plays the lead role of ‘Sai’, has created a special place in the viewer's heart. Recently, the makers announced about a new entry in the show. Famous Marathi actor Sanjay Narvekar will be seen in the show as a new avatar. He will be playing an important role and will essay the character of Ramdas in the show.

Sanjay Narvekar, who has worked in Marathi as well as Hindi movies, theatre and TV shows, is very happy to join the show. Speaking about the same, he said, “The show touches the ground on such important and relevant issues and the viewers always have something to take away from each track. I believe Mere Sai is one of the most communicated shows on Indian Television that circulates positivity. It has been almost three decades; I have been working in films and plays and always wanted to explore unique shows on television so when the producer approached me for this opportunity, I simply could not refuse the offer and I hope the audience appreciates the track.”

In the upcoming track, Sanjay Narvekar will be seen as “Ramdas” who is a good human and has dedicated his whole life to the poor and underprivileged. And now he wants his daughter's marriage to take place in Shirdi with the blessing of Sai Baba. Viewers will see how Sai will fulfill Ramdas' wish.

