Mere Sai: Rahul Deshpande on his bhajan 'Aayega Phir Bhor': It imbibes an affirmative and hopeful perspective

Rahul Deshpande has contributed for an inspirational bhajan 'Aayega phir bhor ghatega Andhiyaara,' for Sony TV's show Mere Sai. Here's what the singer has to say about it.

Mere Sai, which airs on Sony TV is one of the most followed shows on Indian Television. The show premiered in 2017 and stars well-known actors like Tushar Dalvi (lead), Kishori Godbole, Vaibhav Mangle among others. The daily soap is known for its inspiration storyline and lessons. Mere Sai's current track focuses on a 15-year-old girl, who has lost her faith in the 'Supreme Being' and has stopped believing in God. The young girl will meet Sai Baba, who will help her to rebuild her trust in the divine deity.

For this special track on the show, famous Indian classical singer Rahul Deshpande has contributed by lending his voice for an inspirational bhajan 'Aayega phir bhor ghatega Andhiyaara.' The song stirs the feeling of trust, faith, and belief and hopes to reinstate positivity in viewers' outlook. Rahul recently opened up how he decided to give a nod for this bhajan, its importance, his shooting experience, his views on how it will bring about change, some interesting facts about the song, and more.

1. How did you get this opportunity to playback for the song on Mere Sai?​

Well, Devendra Bhome called me and he asked me if I was available to sing a song for the re-launch of Mere Sai. I was so excited because I have been a devotee of Shri Sai Baba since I was very young and I had sung at Shirdi many times, so I thought I should not let this opportunity pass by.

2. Do you watch the show? What made you accept this opportunity?

Yes, I watch the show but not regularly. I have seen quite a few episodes of Mere Sai but my parents do follow the show religiously. Hence, I readily accepted the offer and I went and recorded it not once but twice. Since ‘Natya Sangeet’ is inherent to me by my grandfather Mere Sai is also a Natya, which made me give it a go, and as I had mentioned, I too am a believer of Sai Baba and his principles towards life, so when approached for this opportunity it just felt like I have to take this.

3. Tell us something about the song? How was your experience shooting for it?

I had an amazing experience recording the song. Firstly we recorded it once with one pitch lower than what it is right now and then Devendra called me in a couple of days and said Rahul dada I think you should try it two semitones higher and I said okay I will come and I will re-record it. Because I didn’t want him to be disappointed or I didn't want anything to be left undesired out of this song so I wanted to give it my best attempt so I recorded it again. The song is very bolstering and has a distinctive divinity connect when you listen to it. My experience shooting the song was mystical like the way the song gets you, the rhythm is very soothing and calming at the same time makes you emotional and hopeful towards your bond with Sai baba.

4. What is the first thing that came to your mind while singing the song?

The first thing that came to my mind was that song will connect with every listener. In these times of difficulties, it was need of the hour to help bring faith and hope back into the lives of viewers so that they can wake up to brighter and positive day. I have made an effort by lending my voice so as to help those who are losing faith in Sai Baba can get it back. While I was singing this song, I only imagined Sai baba sitting in front of me and blessing me and that’s what was going inside my head and I could not see anything else apart from the temple in Shirdi so it was an amazing experience again. The lyrics of the song imbibes the listener with an affirmative and hopeful perspective towards all the hitches and snags a person is facing in his life.

5. Anything interesting that happened while making this song?

Yes, a very mystic thing happened with me as soon as I finished making the song. As the song is giving you a very hopeful approach to deal with the challenges keeping your faith rooted, it gave me a very mollifying feeling and an exultant outlook towards life as I move out after the making of the song. I thank Sony TV, I thank the music director and I thank the creators of this lovely serial to give me this opportunity to sing for this re-launch of mere Sai thank you very much I am being blessed.

