Mere Sai to witness a new entry; Ananth Mahadevan to play the role of Lokmanya Tilak in the show

Sony TV's popular show Mere Sai is all set to see a new entry. Ananth Mahadevan will be seen playing the role of Lokmanya Tilak in the show as a new track will be introduced. Read on to know more.

Mere Sai is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. The Sony TV that was launched back in 2017 is all set to complete three successful years of running in September end this year. It features renowned actors including Tushar Dalvi (lead), Kishori Godbole, and Vaibhav Mangle among others in pivotal roles. Now, the show is gearing up to welcome another well-known actor who will introduce a new storyline in Mere Sai. We're talking about veteran actor Ananth Mahadevan.

Ananth Mahadevan will be seen playing the role of the ardent nationalist Lokmanya Tilak in the show. With the actor's entry, a new track will be introduced on the show, titled, Sai Tilak Bhent, which will revolve around Sai Baba and Lokmanya Tikal's meeting. The new track will highlight light Tilak’s experience and learning from Sai upon meeting him. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Anant will essay the character of Lokmanya Tilak. The actor shares an emotional connection with the great scholar and revealed that he had played the same role in a past movie named Swami Vivekanand.

Now, after almost 2 decades, Anant is all set to play the same role on screen for Mere Sai. Revealing his happiness, Anant said, 'I felt very excited and challenged at the same time, will I be able to match my performance, as an actor, what I did 20 years ago.'

According to the upcoming track of the show, Sai will play an important role in saving Lokmanya Tilak from abduction. This, in turn, will make Lokmanya Tilak's faith in Sai stronger. Ananth Mahadevan has been a part of TV shows Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Jamai, and Devi (2003). What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Mere Sai's new track? Let us know in the comment section below.

