Mere Sai's Sanjay Narvekar aka Ramdas on current track of his daughter’s wedding: I could relate myself to him

Sanjay Narvekar, who is seen as Ramdas on Mere Sai on Sony TV, is all set to get his daughter married on the show. In a recent chat, he opened up about playing the role of a father and how he could understand the feelings.
Mumbai
A father feels the happiest when his little girl is all set to start a new life with her prince charming. But, he feels equally sad, as she will soon leave his home, says Sanjay Narvekar who is seen essaying the character of “Ramdas” in Sony Entertainment Television’s acclaimed show Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi. He desperately wants his daughter's marriage to take place in Shirdi under the blessing of Sai Baba essayed by Tushar Dalvi in the show. 
 
The current track will depict the journey of Sai in making Ramdas wish fulfilled by getting his daughter married in Shirdi by taking over his illness so that he himself can attend his daughter's wedding and also making him understand that nothing comes over our health.
 
Speaking about such a sequence, Sanjay says, “I could relate myself to Ramdas and I don’t have to prepare much for his role, it is coming naturally from inside as every father-daughter shares an enviable connection and the love between them only grows stronger with time. From teaching her how to ride a bicycle to playing cooking sets with her, a father is always there for his daughter. No matter how old a girl grows, to her father, she is always his little princess.”
 
Adding to this, he said, “As much as it is a happy occasion, it is also a difficult moment for every father out there to get his daughter married. Same is the case with Ramdas, who did not consider his health a priority and was too dedicated to have her daughter married in Shirdi under Sai Baba Blessings.” Watch Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi, Monday to Friday at 7 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

