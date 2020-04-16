Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta become proud parents of a baby girl; See Photo

Balika Vadhu fame Smriti Khanna welcomed a baby girl with husband Gautam Gupta amidst Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

It's time to send congratulatory wishes to Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta. The cute TV couple has become proud parents of a baby girl amidst lockdown. Yes, the duo welcomed their first child yesterday (April 15, 2020) and are brimming in happiness after embracing parenthood. Just after her delivery, the Balika Vadhu actress took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of her 'happy family'. The photo was taken in the hospital room. Smriti and Gautam cannot take eyes off each other as they hold their little angel in their arms.

Shared the mesmerizing picture, Smriti wrote, 'Our princess has arrived.' Gautam also shared another picture carefully holding his baby girl, and wrote, 'Daddy's bundle of joy.' Within moments, her comment section was flooded with blessings and good wishes from all over. The couple's friends from the showbiz world also showered them and the little munchkin with loads of love. Dia Mirza, Radhika Madan, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Kishwer M Rai, Shiny Dixit, Neha Saxena, Shakti Arora, Mahhi Vij, Ankitta Sharma, , Sara Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Abhishek Kapur and many others poured in wishes for the arrival of their little daughter.

Revealing details about this good news to Times of India, Gautam said that the baby was born at a hospital in Khar yesterday at around 4 pm. He added that the newborn and the mommy are fine. The duo stays in Juhu and drove to Khar for the delivery. Though the state is in lockdown, they safely reached the hospital. Gautam said that he is elated that everything is safe and good, even when the country is going through such a difficult phase.

Here's wishing the Smriti and Gautam a big Congratulations! May the baby girl stay in good health always!

