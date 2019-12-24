Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Smriti Khanna makes pregnancy announcement in an adorable way; Watch

Congratulations are in order for Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta as they are expecting their first kid. Yes, the actress is pregnant and she took to her Instagram to announce the good news.

Congratulations are in order for Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta as they are expecting their first kid. Yes, the actress is pregnant and she took to her Instagram to announce the good news. She posted a cute video wherein the couple can be seen fighting over balloons as they choose blue and pink balloons. She captioned the same as," "Mom-to-be and super dad-to-be fighting for balloons. Thank you @mona_arrora @anilvkumar04 sir for this surprise celebration .. it was so so cute. love you soooo much." Many industry pals had attended the gathering.

She reposted her friends' stories on Instagram and the to-be-parents were seen cutting the cake. They were wearing ‘To Be Super Dad’ and ‘Mom To Be’ tags. Speaking of the couple, they tied the knot on November 23, 2017. They recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. They had earlier teased about their pregnancy by sharing a cute picture of the duo and captioned the same as, "Mumma bear loves Papa bear."

Check out the video right below.

the couple fell on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s show, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. She had shared the about their wedding on social media. She had written, "I am yours and you are mine. From today, till the end of time!! #itsofficial”. Earlier in an interview, she had mentioned, "We are here in Goa to celebrate Gautam’s birthday (which was yesterday, 13 April), and he just swept me off my feet with this lovely surprise. We started dating after Meri Aashiqui got over and I think it is magical how we connected and found love. Our families are really excited and it is an amazing feeling."

Heartiest congratulations to the couple!

