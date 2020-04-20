Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi's Smriti Khanna and hubby Gautam Gupta welcome baby girl home after discharge; See Pic

Smriti Khanna and hubby Gautam Gupta have finally welcomed their little angel home after delivery amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta became proud parents of a baby girl on April 15, 2020. Since the arrival of their little angel, the popular TV couple is brimming in happiness. Now, the new parents are more elated as they have finally welcomed their baby home. Yes, Smirti has been discharged from the hospital after a healthy delivery and has headed home. The actress shared this happy news on her Instagram handle. Sharing a mirror selfie with the newborn, Smriti said that it is finally time to go home with her little princess.

In the picture, Smirti is looking extremely elated as she holds her baby close to her. The new mommy is seen dressed in a grey dress and looks beautiful, while the baby relaxes in her arms. Though she looks a little tired, that is natural for anyone. In a previous post, the actress had informed her fans that she had a normal delivery and the baby is absolutely fine. Well, it is good to know that all is fine, as she delivered the baby amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

After reaching home safely, Smriti shared another post, wherein dad Gautam Gupta was seen sharing some warm moments with his baby. In the video, Gautam is seen dancing with her little munchkin and it is extremely adorable. Holding the baby carefully, Gautam was grooving to some jazz music, as he made memories. Well, Gautam looks extremely elated with his 'new dancing partner.' The couple is on cloud nine as they have now finally embraced parenthood and are surely giving #ParentGoals to many out there.

Take a look at the posts here:

On a similar note, the duo fell in love with each other on the sets of their show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. After some years of dating, they decided to tie the knot on 23rd November 2017. What are your thoughts on this new 'Happy family?' Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta become proud parents of a baby girl; See Photo

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×