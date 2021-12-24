Merry Christmas: Sharad Malhotra, Nishant Malkhani, Aditya Deshmukh & others open up about their Xmas plans

It’s the season to spread the cheer and love among ourselves. With Christmas round the corner, happiness is in the air. Apart from wishing people good health, bliss, this is also the time to give gifts to those we care about. Every year on December 25, families and friends meet to celebrate Jesus Christ's birthday. It is also the time when loved ones get-together to bid goodbye to the year. They also pray for a prosperous and peaceful New Year.

On this day, people throw parties, decorate their homes with lights and a Christmas tree, play games. Christmas carols are heard everywhere, and Churches hold a midnight mass. Children also wait for this festival as Santa Claus arrives with gifts. The festival is also celebrated by celebrities. They also gift to their near and dear ones. As the Christmas day is arriving, celebrities share their plan and whom they want to give something and why as a Secret Santa.

Aditya Deshmukh

Christmas is all about spreading love and positivity. It's a mark of spreading joy and fun… I like the way people decorate their houses and Christmas trees. I just go to my friend's place every year they decorate their house with the lights, and other things. Their Christmas tree looks bright and beautiful every year. We also help them decorate the Christmas Tree. So it feels good. Also, since years, I have been the Secret Santa to my nephews and niece. I make them believe that I'm Santa and give them gifts, chocolates and toys. This year let's see if we get time after the shoot gets over. I'm thinking about watching The Matrix Resurrections and then later in the night I will go to a friend's place for a party. Let's see if I get a day off, that's how it's going to be. So, that’s the plan for this year.

Meera Deostale

Every year I give something to my brother for sure. And that has been like a tradition since we were kids. Well, I always hoped he would take the hint someday and give me something but he just enjoys being the kid. Other than that, there are so many kids I see at traffic signals. And I love bringing some joy to them. Every year I pick a route and go about giving them food, clothes or old books. I will continue to do so till I can.

Sharad Malhotra

Xmas is undoubtedly my most favorite time of the year and this year too Ripci & I will be getting the Xmas tree ready at home with gift boxes to be wrapped and kept under the tree. We love playing the Xmas carols while sipping on our hot chocolate with marshmallows and feasting on some yummylicious homemade plum cake, courtesy of wifey. This year we are in addition to our family, Our four-legged baby Leo will also be joining in the celebrations..We also have a ritual to give each other gifts and most likely the cast of my current show Vidrohi might come together and participate in this fun mystery game called secret Santa. It’s the warm and fuzzy feeling that you get in the cold month of December when you're nicely tucked in watching your all-time favorite Xmas movies somewhere believing in your heart that Mr. Santa actually might show up and leave something on your bed side..This is the magic of Xmas that helps to bring out the child in you.

Pragati Mehra

Christmas is around the corner and I think Secret Santa is a good way to get someone you closely admire, something special to wish well to show how much you appreciate them and as a secret santa I would like to gift the whole world a corona fear free life! And this year is going to be a working Christmas! Let's see if I get a day off or I pack up early.

Nishant Malkhani

I would like to be Secret Santa for my brother Laksh, and want to gift him a holiday trip to Maldives once Covid situation gets better. We had a plan to travel in the Christmas and new year earlier, when all the corona fear was almost over. We were planning to go to the Maldives or Singapore, which opened up recently. But now we've cancelled all the plans because Omicron is here and you never know anything can happen if you travel to a different country and even in India, I don't think it's safe to travel somewhere right now.

Nyrraa M Banerji

This year me and my mom would like to be secret santa for the poor kids and there are so many kids I see at traffic signals out there. We would be giving chocolates and food and clothes as gifts to them.Well, as far as the plan goes I'll be shooting, it's going to be a working Christmas this year, If I pack up early, me and my mom will be going out for dinner.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni wishes to be Jasmin Bhasin’s Secret Santa & gift a holiday at Diamond Beach for Christmas