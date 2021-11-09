Miesha Iyer on getting intimate with Ieshaan Sehgaal in BB15: ‘I’ve no regrets about it’

Miesha Iyer, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss house, spoke about her experience and said that she misses waking up to the music and dancing in the BB house. Miesha caught the limelight during her tenure owing to her romance with Ieshaan Sehgaal.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Miesha opened up about her bond with Ieshaan and said, "If Ieshaan and I wanted to fake our love then we could have done it better. We would have gradually started get close to each other on the show because we know that viewers like all this. And that would be fake love. But here we just fell in love with each other and it was real and raw. I don't care what others think because we know it's real and we have had our share of ups and downs on the show too."

She also spoke about their intimacy on the show which was criticised on social media and said that “she did what she felt like on the show” and she lives for herself. Miesha further added, “I don't care what others say. I am a new age women and if I fall in love, I express it without fear. I don't shy away from showing my affection for someone and I have no regrets about it. We are dating and we call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. We want to be with each other."

After Miesha’s exit, Ieshaan was also eliminated from the house. Speaking of it, the two have been reportedly spending time together. Miesha says that they are “inseparable”. The BB contestant adds that they are bonding well.