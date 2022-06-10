Mika Singh on doing Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Daler paaji convinced me to take this step

Mika Singh is one of the most sought-after singers in the Bollywood industry, who has given numerous blockbusters over the year. The Punjabi singer has won numerous hearts in his career and enjoys a massive fan following. These days the singer is getting lots of limelight as his reality show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti is going to air very soon. In the show, he will be finding the perfect bride for himself with the assistance of his friends. In a recent media interaction, he spoke up about the respect he has for his elder brother Daler Mehndi.

Playback singer Mika Singh, who is gearing up for his upcoming reality show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti', shared that he can never turn down anything said by his elder brother. While talking to the media at a promotional event for his show, Mika said, "Daler paaji is like my father, bade bhai toh hain hi aur mere ustaad bhi hain (he is not just my elder brother but also my teacher as well). So, I can never say no to anything that he says."

He further shared that the first idea for the 'swayamvar' came to him in 2015 but things somehow didn't materialise as for him priorities were different at that time. "I was fully drowned in music and didn't want to distract myself. It was only after Daler paaji convinced me to take this step, I decided to open a new leaf of my life", he added.

He also thanked all the show contestants for gracing the 'swayamvar' having come from different corners of the country. The reality show will start airing on June 19 and it will feature 12 girls hailing from different parts of the country, as they compete to become Mika Singh’s bride.

