Mika Singh gets a special surprise from Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath on his birthday; Take a look

Happy Birthday Mika Singh: Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath planned a special surprise for singer Mika Singh on his birthday. Here's what the duo did and how they made Mika feel special and loved.

Kapil Sharma shares a great bond with Mika Singh. The two are like brothers and are often seen having a gala time in each other's company. While sometimes they conduct a jamming session for fans, other times they have fun at a house party. Kapil and Mika have a warm equation, which is not hidden from the world. They have immense love and respect for each other and have often expressed it loudly and clearly. Today (June 10, 2020) is Mika Singh's 'Happy wala Birthday.' Yes, the singer has turned a year older. And on this special occasion, bestie Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath planned a special surprise for Mika.

Kapil and Ginni celebrated Mika's birthday in the cutest and sweetest way possible. Since they cannot party hard owing to the social distancing phase, the couple had a small party at home with some yummy cake. And the best part is, the cake was made at home by none other than Ginni. Yes, Ginni baked the cake at home for Mika to make him feel extra special and loved on his birthday. The duo rang in Mika's birthday at home, as the singer cut the delicious and perfectly decorated chocolate cake, specially made by Ginni. The cake looked super savory and lip-smacking. Kapil shared glimpses of their quaint birthday celebration at home on his Instagram handle. In the video, Mika is seen dressed in a white shirt as he blows the candles and goes on to cut the chocolate cake, while everyone sang the Happy birthday song for him. Sharing the videos, Kapil wrote, 'Happy birthday pajji. Lots of love and best wishes always.'

Here are some glimpses from Kapil and Ginni's special birthday surprise for Mika:

For the uninitiated, Kapil and Mika are neighbors. Mika was touched and emotional by the sweet gesture. He expressed his gratitude towards Ginni 'bhabhi' and thanked Kapil 'paaji' for making his birthday special and giving him a beautiful memory to cherish for a lifetime. Here's wishing Mika Singh a very 'Happy Birthday.' Keep rocking!

