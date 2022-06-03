Mika Singh’s 10 lesser-known facts ahead of his reality show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti

Mika Singh is one of the most popular singers in the Bollywood industry. He has given numerous superhit peppy songs and dance hits over the years. Now the singer has decided to settle down and for finding the perfect bride for himself, he has organized a grand swayamvar. He will be seen in the TV reality show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, where 12 girls from all over the country with compete to become his wife. Mika will be assisted by his friends including, Kapil Sharma, Daler Mehndi, and more, from the industry to make the right choice for himself.

There are many things we do not know about our favourite Singer and Rapper Mika Singh. Here are some lesser-known facts about the singer-

1. Did you know that Mika Singh’s birth name is actually Amrik Singh? He changed his name to Mika as it fits his Singing and Rapping persona better than his birth-name.

2. Mika Singh was born in Durgapur, West Bengal.

3. Mika Singh’s father, Ajmer Singh, was a classically trained singer. He used to sing ‘Kirtans’ in Patna Sahib Gurudwara. Mika Singh accompanied his father on occasion.

4. Daler Mehndi is his actual elder brother. He is one of six brothers, and followed in the footsteps of his brother and father to choose singing as a profession. He trained tirelessly to become who he is today.

5. Mika Singh’s discography includes songs from other languages such as Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, even Odia.

6. Mika Singh has performed his biggest outdoor concert at Danny Singh's Sandwell & Birmingham Mela in 2016 with an audience of 80,000 at Birmingham, UK.

7. Mika Singh loves to cook, and it is one of his hidden talents. He has mastered the recipe for ‘Aloo ki Sabzi’.

8. He has two horses that he loves dearly, amongst many pets including dogs of various breeds.

9. Mika Singh’s acting credits not only include television appearances but feature length films such as ‘Mitti’, ‘Wrath Kapoor’, ‘Loot’ and ‘Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya’.

10. Mika Singh was a wild-card entry on the 2009 show ‘Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao’, based on the British reality game show ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’!

Stay tuned for the launch of Mika Singh’s new show ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ on 19th June, only on Star Bharat.

Also read- Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Did Mika Singh approach Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan for his new home interior?