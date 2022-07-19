Mika Singh, Shaan & more, when top singers participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. It has a massive fan following and people are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season. After 9 successful seasons, the show is headed for a new season this year. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Speaking about the judges, filmmaker Karan Johar and timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene have been roped in to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and joining them will be International artist Nora Fatehi.

The previous seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa have witnessed many popular celebrities turning into contestants and setting the stage on fire with their performances. Not only actors, but well-known personalities belonging to various sectors participate in this show and stun the audiences with their exceptional moves. Speaking of which, many renowned singers have also been a part of this dance reality show and have channeled their inner dancers.

Here are popular singers who were a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's previous seasons

Mika Singh

Mika Singh was a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, which premiered on 28 September 2007 and aired till 15 December 2007. Shiamak Davar, Urmila Matondkar, and Jeetendra were the judges of the second season. Rohit Roy and Mona Singh were the hosts. Mika ranked in the 7th position and his dance partner was Tanushree.

Hard Kaur

Hard Kaur was a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, which premiered on 27 February 2009 and aired till 31 May 2009. Saroj Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant, and Juhi Chawla were the judges of the third season. The series was hosted by Shweta Tiwari, Shiv Panditt, and Rohit Roy. Hard Kaur ranked in the 4th position and her dance partner was Savio.

Meiyang Chang

Meiyang Chang participated in the fourth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which premiered on 12 December 2010 and aired till 8 March 2011. Madhuri Dixit, Remo D'souza, and Malaika Arora Khan were the judges for the fourth season of the show. The series was hosted by Mona Singh and Sumeet Raghavan. Meiyang Chang and his dance partner Marischa Fernandes were declared as the winner of this season.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar was a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, which premiered on 16 June 2012 and aired till 30 September 2012. The fifth season was judged by Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar. The series was hosted by Manish Paul and Ragini Khanna. Shibani ranked in the 8th position and her dance partner was choreographer Punit J Pathak.

Shaan

Shaan was a part of the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which premiered on 1 June 2013 and aired till 14 September 2013. The sixth season was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Remo Dsouza, and Karan Johar. It was hosted by Manish Paul and Kapil Sharma. Shaan ranked in the 6th position and his dance partner was Marischa.

Sukhwinder Singh

Sukhwinder Singh participated in the seventh season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which premiered on 7 June 2014 and aired till 20 September 2014. The seventh season was judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Remo D'souza. It was hosted by Ranvir Shorey and Drashti Dhami who was later replaced by Manish Paul. Sukhwinder ranked in the 13th position and his dance partner was Bhawna.

Raftaar

Raftaar participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, which premiered on 11 July 2015 and aired till 10 October 2015. The eighth season was judged by Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Lauren Gottlieb, Ganesh Hegde, and Malaika Arora Khan (replaced Karan Johar). It was hosted by Manish Paul. Raftaar ranked in the 9th position and his dance partner was Sneha.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga & Harbhajan Singh approached for new season