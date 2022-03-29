Mika Singh on why he decided to find his partner on reality TV show: Have said no to 100-150 rishtas

India’s popular singing sensation Mika Singh is on the lookout for his life partner. The singer will search for his soulmate on Star Bharat's upcoming reality show Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. On March 10, Star Bharat shared a promo, where Mika confirmed that he was looking for his partner. "Mika ko hai jeevansaathi ki talaash. Kis khushnaseeb par ayega Mika ka dil (sic)," read the caption with a link to register for the show.

Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Mika Singh revealed why he decided to find his partner on a reality TV show. Speaking to ETimes, Mika said that he is lucky that he got an offer like this after many years. Earlier he was not ready earlier, and had said no to at least 100-150 rishtas (marriage offers) in the last 20 years.

“People would think that I like to party and hangout with girls and that is my reason of not getting married but that was never the case. Meri family mein aaj tak meri itni himmat nahi hui ki main Daler paaji ko apni koi girlfriend dikhaun, humare mein yeh system nahi hai. Woh respect rehti hai. Finally, when this offer came Daler paaji said, ‘Kar le, kya pata koi mil jaye. Tu waise toh humari baat nahi maan raha,” he said.

Mika further added that he is 44 and either it’s better to stay single or get married. Mika also shared the traits he was looking for in his partner and said that they should have a good understanding.

