Mika Singh's swayamwar on television to have Rakhi Sawant as one of the contestants? Reports

The topic of swayamwar has also intrigued the audience for a very long time. It is due to this reason Rahul Mahajan, Ratan Rajput, Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s television swayamwar show became a huge hit among the audience. As per the latest reports of Times of India, popular singer Mika Singh is all set to find love with his own swayamwar on TV screens.

But there is a twist in the news, which is that Rakhi Sawant will be one of the contestants of the swayamwar. Rakhi Sawant and Mika share a frenemy relation with one another. The news about their infamous kiss at singer's birthday bash had gone viral on social media with the song, 'Bhai Tune Pappi Kyun Li' following the incident. It will be very interesting to see Rakhi being one of the contestants to become Mika Singh's life partner.

Regarding the show, Mika Singh is apparently very excited for it. Source revealed that Mika won't get married but will get engaged on the show. A source of TOI revealed, “The reality show will be similar to swayamwars from the past. It is planned to go on air in a few months. Mika will not get married on the show, he will only get engaged and will take his relationship further after that. Mika is really excited to be a part of the show. Contestants participating in the show will be from across the country.”



