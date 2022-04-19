Millind Gaba’s wedding: Sonu Nigam’s surprise performance to Mika Singh’s collab with groom; Deets inside

Singer Millind Gaba got married to his long-time girlfriend, Pria Beniwal. The couple hosted a grand wedding in Delhi on 16th April, which was attended by celebs. There was also a surprise performance by Sonu Nigam and Mika Singh. Millind’s sister revealed to Hindustan Times that it was a big fat Indian wedding that was graced by numerous stars.

His sister Pallavi Gaba shared, “It was his dream, ki pura jahan aaye unki shaadi mein. And it was the same. Pair rakhne ki jageh nahin thi. It was a big fat Indian wedding. We were all wondering where we should even sit, as all the sofas were occupied.”

Pallavi reveals that the wedding was nothing short of an award function. She added, “Wherever we turned our heads there were celebrities. Singer Sonu Nigam was there, He even sang Soniyo for the couple. He was supposed to go to Agra, yet he ensured to stop by for bhaiya. Even Mika Singh was there,” she shares. “The fact that such big names came to the wedding meant a lot,” she shares.

She shared that Mika Singh sang Desi Kalakar along with Millind, the latter also sang Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai for his wife. The couple also danced on Millind’s song Nazar Lag Jayegi. She said actors Akshara Singh, Suyyash Rai, Prince Narula, and singers such as Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh also attended the wedding.

Pallavi also shares that for the joota chupai ritual, the groom gave Rs. 21,000 to his sister-in-laws and for the ribbon cutting ceremony also he gave Rs.21,000. The singer received a golden chain from his mother-in-law.

Furthermore, Pallavi also reveals that the bride and the groom didn’t get a chance to pose for any couple pictures as they were busy posing with the guests. In the morning, they realised they had not taken any couple photos. After the makeup was removed, the photos were clicked.

