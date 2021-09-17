Mind your business: Rubina Dilaik's latest pics are all about sass & humour

The actress Rubina Dilaik had recently given herself a new hairstyle as she cut her fringes. She has shared her look in her new hairdo as she looks like a stylish diva in her green attire. Rubina Dilaik is among the leading actresses in the television industry and she has a massive fan following on social media. Her fans are loving her new look as spills sass in her new pictures.

Rubina Dilaik is among the leading actresses on TV and she rose to fame with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. But people got to view her glam version when she entered Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. Post the show, she gained numerous followers for her unique style. She has recently shared chic pictures of herself on social media in which she is playing around with sunglasses and the expressions from her eyes are mind-blowing. She shared in the caption, “Mending my own business! Read that again and mind your business.”

See post here-