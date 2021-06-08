Mini Mathur reveals why she'll not return to host Indian Idol: Gave birth to it, can’t handle a toddler again

Mini Mathur had hosted few seasons of the reality show. She is no more part of the show. However, recently a fan asked about her plans of returning to the show.

The singing reality show Indian Idol current season 12 is in news for a long time. The show’s special episode on veteran singer Kishore Kumar had landed them in trouble as they are being trolled from all sides. Fans are very upset about the way the show is going. Amid this Mini Mathur, who has hosted the show a few seasons, was asked by a fan that if she plans to return to the show again as an anchor. Currently, Aditya Narayan is hosting the show.

Recently, the actress had held an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle. A fan had asked her ‘Given a chance, would you host Indian Idol now?’ Replying to the fan, she said, ‘Gave birth to it, turned it into an adult and let it fly. Can’t be handling a toddler again.’ The actress had co-hosted the first season with Aman and the other two seasons with Hussein Kuwajerwala. Last year, she had shared a post on Instagram where she remembered the show.

She had then written, “I was totally up to host a new international format but completely unprepared for being so emotionally involved with the show. Because it was a first at so many levels- pure, organic, truthful, naked. There was no pretension, no gimmicks or manipulation. It was also the first time viewers were involved in voting for the winner.”

Recently, she was trolled after a fan asked her about the financial condition of her husband-filmmaker Kabir Khan. He had tweeted, “Heard ur husband has become bankrupt due to investment in 83. Is it true." The star wife replied, “Use your extra time to help someone in distress please."

