'Miss you bro': Mika Singh shares old VIDEO with Sidhu Moose Wala, mourns his untimely demise

On Sunday, May 29, politician and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharker village of the Mansa district. The tragic death has left his family, friends, and fans utterly heartbroken. Many television celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Mahira Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Sargun Mehta, Karan Kundrra, and many others expressed grief. Singer Mika Singh, who shared a brotherly bond with Sidhu remembered him by posting an old video of them celebrating his songs and achievements.

In the video, posted by Mika Singh, the friends are seen celebrating Sidhu Moose Wala's success. He captioned the post, "Miss you bro @sidhu_moosewala .. you’ve gone way too soon. People will always remember your name, fame, the respect you earned and all your hit records. You made those and they will never be forgotten. Both me and your fans will miss your hit line #Dildanimadasidhumussewala.. Rabb ina di aatma nu shanti deve te apne charna ch nivas bakshe.. Satnam Waheguru (sic)".

Take a look at Mika Singh's Instagram post here

International rapper Drake also shared Moose's photo with his mother and mourned his loss

This incident occurred a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of around 424 people. Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was also on this list. This step was taken as a part of the Bhagwant Mann Government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

Statement by Punjab DGP

Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra informed that Canadian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang took the responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. They reasoned it to be a retaliation to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader, Vicky Middukhera. "Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. He had 4 commandos from Punjab Police out of which 2 was taken back but he was having two commandos which Moose Wala didn't take along with him today," informed DGP Punjab to ANI.

