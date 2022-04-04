Mithai Ep 1 Review: Debattama Saha’s show is a sweet story of never giving up on dreams

Show name: Mithai

Cast: Debattama Saha, Aashish Bhardwaj

Dreams– it is one of the most important elements of one’s life. It doesn't just give us a reason to move on in life but also pushes us to give our best shot every day. It is believed that the poorest man in the world is a man without a dream. And while there is a different charm in working hard for your dreams and fulfilling them, over the years, there have been several shows made on this concept that have managed to win hearts. However, Zee TV’s new show Mithai has come up with this same old story but with a sweet plot.

Starring Debattama Saha in the titular role, the family drama is set in the backdrop of Mathura and narrates the story of a simple, vibrant girl Mithai. She is full of life, and enthusiasm and has big dreams. She has inherited the art of making aloo-jalebi from her late father and dreams of making her sweet shop popular across the world. Mithai doesn’t believe in giving up in life and aims to win the biggest mithai competition in the city wherein she will be competing against the biggest mithaiwalas. After all, Mithai wants to restore her father’s sweet shop. Will she be able to win the competition and fulfill her dreams?

Talking about the performance, Debattama Saha’s performance as Mithai will bring an instant smile to your face. She has perfectly managed to get into the skin of the character and will win your heart in no time. Besides, the storyline of Mithai is also a breath of fresh hair and the light-hearted concept will serve as a perfect stress buster after a hectic day. The first episode of Mithai has certainly spread the sweetness, it will be interesting to see how the show will fare in the upcoming episode.