Mithilesh Chaturvedi Demise: Oye Jassie to Neeli Chatri Waale, revisiting the late actor's popular shows

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who was a prominent name in the entertainment sector, passed away on August 3. The actor was suffering a heart ailment and breathed his last in his hometown. Mithilesh was taken to Lucknow for better recovery but he succumbed to a cardiac arrest. The actor had an illustrious contribution to the industry and was praised for his acting prowess.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was born on October 15, 1954, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He received his education from Lucknow and then further went to the theatre to build a successful career. He then became a renowned Indian film actor and a theatre artist. After doing theatre, Mithilesh turned to television and starred in numerous shows.

Some of the popular shows in which Mithilesh Chaturvedi played an important part were:

Aahat

Mithilesh Chaturvedi made an appearance in one of the popular horror shows Aahat in 1995.

Ek Aur Mahabharat

Ek Aur Mahabharat was an Indian TV series that was based on Mahabharata and broadcasted on the Zee TV channel in 1997.

Beechwale Baapu Dekh Rahe Hai

The show was about a middle-class joint family residing in Delhi. Mithilesh played the father of the lead actor Zakir Hussain in the show.

Kayaamat - Jabb Bhi Waqt Aata Hai

Kayaamat was a Balaji Telefilms production TV show starring Kishwer Merchant in the lead.



Oye Jassie

Oye Jassie was again popular television series that premiered on Disney Channel India on 13 October 2013 and went off the air on 6 April 2014.

Neeli Chatri Waale

Neeli Chatri Waale was a series that revolved around a common man named Bhagwan Das who is torn between his personal and professional life. The show premiered on 14 August 2014 and went off air on 16 August 2016. Mithilesh Chaturvedi played the character of Aatmaram Chaubey in this show.

Khatmal E Ishq

There were three seasons of Khatmal E Ishq and the first season of the show premiered on 13th December 2016 on SAB TV. It was a rom-com produced by Garima Productions who are well known for their serial-ChidiyaGhar.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was last seen in Hansal Mehta's superhit series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, where he played the role of the renowned lawyer, Ram Jethmalani.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was a very active part of Bollywood as well and was seen in many movies like Koi Mil Gaya, Asoka, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, and Ready among many others.

