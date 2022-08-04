Mithilesh Chaturvedi Demise: The Scam 1992 actor passes away; Hansal Mehta pays tribute

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away on August 3. The actor has done show, who has done TV shows like Neeli Chatri Wale, Kayamat to name a few. He passed away due to a heart ailment in his hometown Lucknow on August 3. The actor had shifted to Lucknow some time back for better recovery, died of heart attack.

Confirming the death of the veteran actor, his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi wrote on Facebook: "आप दुनिया के सबसे अच्छे पिता थे, आपने मुझे दामाद नही बल्कि एक बेटे के तरह अपना प्रेम दिया, भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे" (You were the best father in the world, you gave me love like your own son)," Ashish posted, adding a few images of the late actor.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid tribute to the late actor as he shared a post on social media and wrote ‘RIP Mithileshji’.

See post here-

After learning about the death, netizens paid their heartfelt condolences.

"Well-known theatre and film actor #MithileshChaturvedi passes away after suffering heart ailment. May his departed soul rest in peace," a social media user tweeted.

"Sad news, rest in peace sir," another one wrote.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was a very active part in Bollywood and also seen in many movies like Koi Mil Gaya, Asoka, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, and Ready among many others.

According to reports, Mithilesh was also going to be seen in an upcoming web show 'Talli Joddi'.

Recently he was seen playing a vital role in TV show Patiala Babes.