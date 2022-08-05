Mithilesh Chaturvedi Demise: Son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi reveals he was hospitalised for 10 days

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi is no more with us. He died in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital at 4 am on Thursday. While the industry has been deeply shocked by the death of the veteran actor, the family is still dealing with the difficult situation. In the family, Mithilesh Chaturvedi left behind two daughters, wife and a son. Son Aayush is the youngest and he is not married yet. Navbharat Times Online spoke to his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi about how Mithilesh Chaturvedi died and why he was admitted to the hospital. Ashish told that Mithilesh Chaturvedi had severe chest pain at 4 am on Thursday morning.

Ashish Chaturvedi confirmed that his father-in-law died in Mumbai and not Lucknow. Lucknow is the birthplace of Mithilesh Chaturvedi, but he had been living in Mumbai for a long time. Ashish told that Mithilesh Chaturvedi was admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

He shared, 'He was undergoing treatment for the last 10 days at Kokilaben Hospital. He had a cardiac arrest 10 days ago, only then he was admitted to the hospital. Today at 4 am on Thursday morning, he again suffered a cardiac arrest, due to which he passed away. His body is still in the hospital. His body will be released from the hospital by around 12 o'clock. We are waiting for some relatives, after which the funeral process will be done.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi's family: Two daughters, one son

Ashish tells that he has come to Mumbai three days ago after hearing about the health of father-in-law. Mithilesh Chaturvedi is survived by two daughters and a son. The eldest daughter is Charu, whose husband is Ashish Chaturvedi. The second daughter is Niharika, who lives in Mumbai. She belongs to the world of production. Niharika used to act like her father before. But later she joined the production. Her husband is also settled in Mumbai. Charu and Niharika have a younger brother, Aayush, who is not married yet. Ayush currently works in the private sector.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Be it 'Koi Mil Gaya' with Hrithik Roshan or 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' with Sunny Deol, 'Ready' with Salman Khan or the web series 'Scam 1992' released on OTT, Mithilesh Chaturvedi also appeared in small roles. He was also a favourite of children. He won everyone's hearts in 'Neeli Chhatri Wale' on TV.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi's age was 68 years

Born on October 15, 1954 in Lucknow, Mithilesh Chaturvedi was 68 years old. He first gained popularity in 1998 with the character of Builder Malhotra in Ram Gopal Varma's film 'Satya'. He made his Bollywood debut in the year 1997 with 'Bhai Bhai', but his character in that film remained anonymous. He also acted in Subhash Ghai's film 'Taal' in 1999. He played the character of late lawyer Ram Jethmalani in the series 'Scam 1992' released on OTT.

