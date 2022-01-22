Mithun Chakraborty to grace Salman’s show Bigg Boss 15 to promote show Hunarbaaz; Says ‘I am scared of him’

The bond between Salman Khan and Mithun Chakraborty is known to all in the entertainment industry. The duo has not only worked in several projects together, but also have the shared the stage for reality shows. The camaraderie between the two actors is unmissable on the TV. Mithun Chakraborty will be seen in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 15 for promoting his upcoming reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. The veteran actor got candid with Etimes about his chemistry with show host Salman Khan.

Mithun made some hilarious revelations about the actor as he said, “I don’t trust Salman Khan, he must be waiting for me ke Kab dada aayega Aur main unki leg pulling karunga. I am scared of him a lot. He says and does things which creates fights at my house (laughs). He says stuff and then my wife fights with me (jokes). Kuch bhi karta hai woh aadmi I am scared of him.”

Sharing his reaction to meeting Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 sets, he said, "The moment I was told we have to go on Bigg Boss I was scared. I love him from the bottom of my heart. He is the most genuine person and has a heart of Gold. People often misunderstand him but I know he is genuine and a sweetheart.” Mithun considers Salman as his younger brother.

Mithun Chakraborty has arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 to promote his upcoming show. He looked dapper, dressed in a black blazer which he teamed up with a pair of jeans. He also sported a cap. He was accompanied by the hosts of his show, Hunarbaaz, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.



