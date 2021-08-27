Mithun Chakraborty spills beans on show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei's promo: Not wrong to say it's my brainchild

Star Plus is coming up with a brand-new show, ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’, and we are quite excited. The promos reveal that the show will trace the story of a mother and daughter, who despite being away from each other are bound together by their common love for dance. The latest promo came out a couple of days back and it would not be wrong to say that it was very engrossing. After all, it featured none other than the ‘Disco Dancer’ of Bollywood – Mithun Chakraborty. Now, the veteran actor has revealed that he was a part of the creative process of the promo too!

The veteran actor shared that the promo is in a way, his brainchild. He said, “The minute I heard Chikoo’s story, I was drawn to it. I was keen on being a part of the creative aspect of the promo as well. I used to sit with the creative team, discuss the shots and angles, and then even changed the script a bit at times to make it more engaging. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this promo is in a way my brainchild, so I made sure that everything has to be picture perfect!”

Going back to the aforementioned promo, it starts with Mithun Chakraborty reminiscing about his childhood days, and the small village he came from. He says that all he had was a big dream and his two dancing feet. He then urges viewers to support Chikoo and her dreams as well, hoping that would pull her out of her present circumstances and bring her closer to her mother. Chikoo and Mithun Chakraborty then shake a leg to his famous dance number, ‘I am a Disco Dancer’.

Watch the promo here:

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei will star Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati in the leads. Watch the show from 6th September, Monday to Friday, at 6 pm on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha to be soon replaced by Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei?