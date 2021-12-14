Mohabbat Hai: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's romantic track will tug at your heartstrings

One of the favourite onscreen couples Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh is all set to woo their audience from the latest track. The romantic number titled Mohannat Hai is finally out. Sung by Stebin Ben, the song is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Vyrl Originals. A few days ago the lead actors had shared the teaser video on their social handles and created a lot of excitement among the fans. Sharing the teaser, Hina Khan had written, "The wait is finally over - #MohabbatHai Coming Soon! @vyrloriginals @realhinakhan mohitsuri @jeetganngulimusic @stebinben @kunaalvermaa @adityadevmusic @ericpillai @pooasinghgujral (sic)."