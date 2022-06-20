Mohammad Nazim on Tera Mera Saath Rahe going off-air: I expected this show to run for 2 to 3 years

Mohammad Nazim is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The actor came to the limelight with his role of Ahem in the successful daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathhiya. Presently he was playing the role of Saksham in the popular show Tera Mera Saath Rahe, opposite actress Gia Manek. But the show has now gone off-air and aired its last episode on June 17. Nazim was emotionally attached to the show, which was a sequel to his iconic show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which made him the star of Indian television. He had shared a social media post announcing the same and penned a heartfelt caption as he bid adieu to the Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

Now in a recent Etimes report, Nazim spoke about 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' going off-air and admits that he did expect it to run a little longer. Sharing his expectations from the show, Nazim revealed that he expected the show to run for two to three years as it received a positive response from the audience. He further adds that due to unknown reasons 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' was wrapped up. Nazim also said that other TV shows are wrapping up in three months, but 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' lasted for a year which makes it a good show.

Talking about shows going off-air within a short span, Nazim comments that the TV industry has experienced major changes in the last five years because the audience's attention is being diverted to other platforms like OTT. He adds that the chances of audiences getting hooked to a particular show have become less. Nazim also said, "But the good part is that even now there are a few shows on TV that have been running for many years". Speaking about his future plans, Nazim reveals that he won't be taking a break instead he wants to keep working and do good roles. He also admits that he has already started looking for other opportunities.

On the professional front, Nazim was seen in Kundali Bhagya, Laal Ishq, Udaan, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Bahu Begum, and few episodes of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Also Read: Gia Manek starrer Tera Mera Sath Rahe to end in the first week of June? Find Out