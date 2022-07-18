Mohena Kumari begins dancing again post motherhood; Says 'It’s a gift to myself on my birthday'

Mohena Kumari Singh entered showbiz as a contestant on the dance reality show 'Dance India Dance' but she rose to fame after her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played Kirti. The actress is a very renowned dancer and hails from a very royal family. After getting married and embracing motherhood, she had taken a break from dancing and invested her focus on her baby. Today, on July 18, Mohena celebrates her birthday, and on this occasion, she has decided to take a few steps and has started practicing dance again.

Today, Mohena took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her dancing in a beautiful pink ethnic suit. Sharing this video, she captioned, "The entire journey of pregnancy has changed my body completely. I have gained a lot of weight and my body does not have the agility it used to. But I know that with a little practice each day I can help myself get my energy and agility back. Dance is my biggest motivation and I’m taking the first few steps again. Wish me luck Oh yes… it’s also a gift to my self on my birthday Special thanks to all my well wishes on Instagram for encouraging me every single day with your lovely posts. Love to all". Her friends and fans have sent good wishes for her in the comment section.

Click here to watch Mohena's video

About Mohena's personal life:

Mohena Kumari Singh hails from the royal family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. She tied the knot with politician and businessman Suyesh Rawat on October 14, 2020, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The couple threw grand receptions in Mohena's hometown, Rewa, and in Delhi, which were attended by several renowned people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mohena and Suyesh became parents to a baby boy on the 15th April 2022.

