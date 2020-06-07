Mohena Kumari Singh gets emotional after being COVID 19 positive; Says 'It affects you mentally'

Mohena Kumari Singh is currently hospitalised after after being tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share her experience and got emotional while she expressed her feelings.

The news of Mohena Kumari Singh and some of her family members being tested for Coronavirus has shaken the TV world. From her former co-stars to her friends from the industry, everyone is praying and sending wishes to the actress and her family. Ever since the news broke out, Mohena has been receiving several messages from her fans who are hoping for their speedy recovery. The times are difficult for Mohena's family, but they are doing all that they can to fight this war against COVID-19.

Yesterday (June 6, 2020), the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, took to her Instagram handle to share her experience after being tested positive for COVID-19 and how her stay at the hospital has been. In a video that runs around for half an hour, Mohena shared her ordeal of being hospitalized, how she is coping up, and more. At the start of the video, she says that she decided to come online and talk to everyone to give her fans updated about her family and her health, and also reveal how it is in quarantine at a hospital.

'This is my 6th day in the hospital at Rishikesh. It doesn't feel bad physically that much, but it affects you mentally more,' the actress got held up her tears as she shared this. Mohena then went on to narrate how things started, and how her family got infected with the virus. She revealed how her mother-in-law was not keeping well, initially, they thought it was normal flu, but later, when the fever did not subside, they got her tested for COVID-19. However, it was in her second test that her results came positive, and later everyone got tested. She adds,' Most of us had contracted the virus, and it was very shocking for the family. Mentally it was very difficult. Thankfully, we got tested early, and it did not spread outside our house. We broke the chain by testing ourselves early, which was of utmost importance.

ALSO READ: Mohena Kumari Singh says, 'We can't complain, others are suffering more' after testing positive for COVID 19

Further, she added, 'It is very important to get yourself tested when you have a fever or are feeling sick. Don't sit at home and worry about it, but get yourself tested immediately. ' After narrating her story, Mohena's best friend Gaurav Wadhav joined her on the session on Instagram for a small chat. However, in a heartbreaking move, as soon as Mohena saw Gaurav on the screen, she couldn't control her tears and started crying. The actor had a heart-to-heart conversation with Mohena, and the two talked about the precautions to be taken to fight this deadly virus.

Here's a glimpse from Mohena's Instagram session:

You can watch Mohena's entire conversation on her official Instagram account. We wish the actress and her family a speedy recovery. Get well soon Mohena.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×