Mohena Kumari Singh gives an EPIC reply to a troll who asks about the ghoonghat during her wedding

Mohena Kumari Singh recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who asked her about her 'ghoonghat' during her wedding and her response proves that she is a fierce lady. Take a look.

Mohena Kumari, who is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, has been living the best time of her life. The beautiful actress got hitched last year on October 14 to Suyesh Rawat in a traditional Rajput ceremony in Haridwar. Their wedding was nothing less than a dreamy and fairy tale. She is still grinning ear to ear and sharing her happiness with her fans. Mohena, who is quite active on social media took to her Instagram handle to share an inside picture from her wedding and wish everyone a 'Happy New Year'. In the picture, Mohena was seen posing with her in-laws and her face was covered in a traditional 'ghoonghat' (veil) Though it was a sweet gesture from the pretty face, within no time, it became a hot topic of discussion.

Well, all that happened, when a user questioned her about getting her face covered under the big veil, despite being an educated and modern woman. The troll wrote, "Why is your face under veil?". To which another user replied, "Because these are people who follow the so called male dominated rituals. Even education doesn't get them a brain." These nasty remarks and insensitive takes did not go down well with gorgeous diva, who decided to hit back and teach them a lesson with a befitting reply and slammed them. Retaliating to their comments, she wrote, 'Even Christians wear a veil when they get married and also Muslims do. I think they're all uneducated and illiterate too! It is an age-old Rajput tradition which women belonging to the tribe follow during their marriage. It was not at all forced upon me, I chose it willingly and stand by it.'

Mohena's epic reply to the troll has won many hearts, and users have come out in her support. Well, we must say, no one could have given the troller a taste of his own medicine like Mohena did and she proved that she is completely fierce lady. What are your thoughts on Mohena's epic way to shut a troll? Let us know in the comment section below.

