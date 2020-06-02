Mohena Kumari Singh says, 'We can't complain, others are suffering more' after testing positive for COVID 19

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh penned down a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle after testing positive for Coronavirus. Here's what she said.

In a shocking piece of news, Mohena Kumari Singh aka Kriti from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tested positive for Coronavirus. Not only her, but the actress's mother-in-law, father-in-law, husband, and sister-in-law have contracted the infection. The actress is married to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's son Suyyesh Rawat, and almost seven members of the royal family have been tested positive for COVID-19. The news broke out yesterday and sent shock waves around, with people praying for Mohena and her family's speedy recovery from the deadly battle.

Now, Mohena has taken to her Instagram handle to pen down a heartfelt note after being tested positive for COVID-19, where she shared her thoughts of being in this difficult situation. The actress revealed that she is unable to sleep, and how these testing days have been difficult for her whole family. Surprisingly, the actress shared the message with her fans at around 3.45 am early in the morning. She shared how her family is trying to manage these tough situations that they are facing, but she is hopeful that everything will be fine soon. Mohena also mentioned that they don't have any right to complain, as many other people in the world are facing far more difficult situations in the world.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh and her five family members test positive for COVID 19

She took the time out to express her sincere gratitude towards her fans who have been supporting her and her family during their fight against COVID-19. She thanked everyone who has been praying for them and sending in their love to them at such times. She further thanked her well-wishers for keeping their spirits high with their messages and expressed that they have a lot of gratitude in their hearts for them.

Take a look at Mohen'a post here:

The actress had previously revealed that their symptoms are mild and they are receiving proper medical treatment for the same. We wish Mohena and her family a speedy recovery.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×