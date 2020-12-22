Mohit Malik, Aditi all set to welcome their FIRST child in May 2021: We're looking forward to this new chapter

Lockdown Ki Love Story actor Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik are all set to embrace parenthood next year. The couple shared their happiness in a recent interview.

It was only yesterday that Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu shared the good news of welcoming their third daughter. Now, another couple has revealed that they're all set to embrace parenthood next year. We're talking about Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik. Yes, the couple has joined the bandwagon and will welcome their first child in May 2021.

Mohit in an exclusive chat with the Times of India revealed this 'happy news' and shared his happiness. The actor revealed that it was during a shot that Aditi called him up and gave him the good news. Mohit shared, " All she said was, 'The tests are positive." Upon hearing these words, Mohit panicked for a minute and assumed that Aditi was talking about COVID-19 test results. However, she then laughed and told him that she was pregnant and they're going to become parents. 'It took two days for the news to sink in. I kept asking her to check again and again,' said Mohit.

Naturally, Aditi is also excited, happy, and thrilled to welcome a new member to their family soon. She shared that she plans to take care of her restaurant's business from home. Aditi revealed that they are taking extra precautions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining social distancing as much as possible. 'We avoid meeting friends, who have only recently started meeting each other. My father, who was unwell for the past few months and is recovering now, is most excited to become a grandpa!' shared Aditi.

Mohit got emotional and shared that his parents have been eagerly waiting to become grandparents. 'When I gave them the good news, I kept asking them, "Are you both happy now?", asserted Mohit. The actor shared that when he played a father in his show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, he had to lean on his imagination to justify the role. However, he thinks that now the paternal feeling will come naturally to him. 'I was so happy playing a father to two daughters in the TV show, so I will be over the moon if we get a daughter,' stated Mohit.

The Lockdown Ki Love Story actor added that Aditi and he are also trying to become better individuals. The duo feels that they should keep no room for negativity in their lives because a child emulates the parents. 'We are looking forward to this new chapter in our lives and want to give our best to it,' Mohit signed off.

