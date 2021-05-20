Mohit Malik adorably kisses wife Addite Malik and says ‘Best thing I can do is it to love you’; Actress reacts

Mohit Malik always pampers his wife and never leaves any chance of pampering her. The actor has shared an adorable photo on his Instagram handle.

Mohit Malik and wife Addite Malik are completely enjoying their new phase of life. The couple has recently been blessed with a baby boy. They have named their baby Ekbir which means brave one. Their first child is currently taking all their time of the couple but still, the actor found some time for his wife. He has shared a picture on his Instagram showing his love for her. The adorable picture of the couple will surely melt your heart. In fact, throughout the pregnancy, Addite treated fans with fun banter videos on her Instagram.

In the picture, he is seen kissing her forehead while the actress enjoys the moment by closing her eyes. He has captioned it as ‘The best thing I can do is to love you!”. He even dropped a heart emoji. And his wife has also reacted to it saying ‘Love you’ with loads of heart emojis. Ever since their baby boy has come, the couple never misses sharing his updates. They are constantly sharing pictures on their Instagram handle.

Mohit Malik had posted a family photo when he announced his son's name. Captioning his post, Mohit had written, "My Brave One, You Have Come Into Our Lives during the toughest times the world has seen, giving us so much strength, love, and positivity! You give us a future to look forward to....We Love You Ekbir Malik!..@ekbirmalik ..#proudparents #babymalik #ekbirmalik (sic)."

On the work front, he was last seen in the show Lockdown Ki Lovestory. The show went off air in January. He had also tested positive.

Also Read: New dad Mohit Malik introduces son Ekbir to world with special post: You give us a future to look forward to

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Mohit Malik Instagram

Share your comment ×