Mohit Malik and Addite Malik become proud parents of a baby boy: He is here and he's truly magic

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik have embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed their son today.

The year 2021 has been witnessing a lot of negativity around courtesy the second wave of COVID 19 which has been taking a massive toll on normal life. And while everyone is struggling to find their reason for happiness, Mohit Malik and Addite Malik just found one for themselves as they became proud parents of a baby boy. The Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor announced the arrival of his son with an adorable pic as he can’t keep calm about embracing parenthood for the first time.

Mohit shared a picture of himself holding his wife Addite’s hand with the backdrop of their new born son sleeping peacefully in the cot. In the caption, the actor shared his happiness about welcoming his first child and said that new born baby is truly magic which they expressed their gratitude towards the universe. Mohit wrote, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After…. Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite.”

Take a look at Mohit Malik’s post announcing his son’s arrival:

To recall, Mohit and Addite had announced the pregnancy in December last year. He shared a love filled pic with his ladylove and wrote, “As I place my hand on you...I say thank you ..for choosing us ! Thank you lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now. Thank you thank you thank you so happy to share this with everyone. As we grow from 2 to 3. It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love.”

Also Read: Mom to be Addite Malik pens a heartwarming note for ‘Baby Malik’; Says ‘We will always be there for you’

Share your comment ×