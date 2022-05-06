Mohit Malik and Pratik Sehajpal join the action-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
'Doli Armaano Ki' actor Mohit Malik and 'Bigg Boss 15' fame Pratik Sehajpal have joined the action-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.
Mohit is all geared up to he a part of the show. Talking about his entry, he shares: "I have worked across various mediums and people have seen me as a serious actor. Now I want everyone to see the adventurous side of my personality and who I am outside of being an actor. With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I am really looking forward to unlocking my true potential and overcoming my fears amid real action".
Pratik, who is also excited about joining the show and doing stunts, shares: "I've always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do. "
About the host, Rohit Shetty, he comments: "Under Rohit sir's guidance, we will surely push harder to become the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way!"
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' will air soon on Colors.
