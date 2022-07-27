Mohit Malik to Jannat Zubair: Here's what Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are up to after shoot wrap

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become one of the most watched shows on TV screens at present. Rohit Shetty is hosting the reality show for the seventh time this year and the camp has been set in Cape Town. The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts. The contestants were in Cape Town for 50 days and now after the shoot wrap, all of them are back in India. Here are details of what the contestants are up to after the reality show.

Mohit Malik

Popular Telly actor had shared during shoot that he missed time with his son and wife, hence presently he is spending time with Addite and Ekbir. He has got a haircut and was also seen partying with other contestants of the show.

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair

The gorgeous actresses became good friends on the show and even after coming back, they are often spotted together. The duo had gone for shopping together after they returned to Mumbai. Jannat has not jet for a vacation with her family.

Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15 fame, Pratik Sehajpal is very close to his family. He is seen spending time with mother and sister, after the show. He was also seen hanging out with Mr. Faisu in the city.

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv has shared pictures from his lunch with Shilpa and Shamita Shetty. Post that he was also seen munching samosas in the city.

Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner is presently enjoying some quality with husband Abhinav Shukla as they go for a beach vacay.

Kanika Mann

Adorable and bubbly actress is busy in promotions of her upcoming series with Arjun Bijlani. She was also seen partying with Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani and others.

Sriti Jha

Kumkum Bhagya actress is making best use of her free time as she showcased her new talent of knitting. She made a beautiful sweater and shared pictures on social media.

Tushar Kalia

Ace choreographer, Tushar Kalia has returned to his gymming routine. He was also seen spending time with his fiancée Triveni Barman.

Aneri Vajani

Anupamaa actress Aneri is seen having the time of her life as she enjoys vacay in UAE.

