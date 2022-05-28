Mohit Malik on juggling work and personal life before jetting off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Popular Telly actor Mohit Malik is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He has been part of numerous popular television shows like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Doli Armaanon Ki and others. The actor was last seen in the show Lockdown Ki Love Story. Post that he had taken a break from work after his son Ekbir was born. He is presently shooting for his debut OTT show due to which he missed out on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 press conference. The actor opened up about it in an interview with Etimes.

The actor had also shared a post on social media about missing major events. He shared, “Only if I could be in two places at one time or even fly! Major FOMO happening as I miss being with my co-contestants in the media interactions today.”

While the entourage leaves for Cape Town in the next few days, Mohit will be joining them later after he wraps up shooting for his upcoming web show where he is playing the role of a cop. Mohit is busy trying to finish the shoot of his show on time. His wife recently surprised him and visited the sets of his web show with their son, Ekbir.

Mohit shared with Etimes, "I am so caught up in wanting to finish shooting for my debut web show that I haven't been able to spend quality time with Addite and Ekbir at home. I got so used to being home with them in the last 1 year that I know I'll have a very hard time not being around them when I leave for Cape Town. So to make it up, Addite has been getting Ekbir and coming to sets frequently."

He further shared, "We sit and have our lunches together these days. Ekbir is so observant and he has a good time looking around on the sets. I get to spend quality time with him and Addite before going out of the country."

Mohit Malik got married to Addite in 2010 and the couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2021.

