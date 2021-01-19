Mohit Malik is missing his wife’s hugs as he shares an adorable PHOTO with her; Aditi says “Miss u too'

Mohit Malik has shared a picture with his wife Aditi, saying that he is missing her hugs amid this quarantine period. Take a look.

Mohit Malik, who is currently seen in the Lockdown Ki Love Story serial, has recently announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is kept under quarantine. But it seems like the actor is missing his wife Aditi Malik a lot. It is worth mentioning here that both Mohit and Aditi are all set to embrace parenthood soon. They will be welcoming their first child after 10 years of marriage. The actor today shared a cute picture of his wife and him on Instagram expressing how much he missed her.

Mohit shared a picture of him kissing his wife and wrote, “Picturing yourself doing what you want to do will make it happen and I PiCTuRE ThIs ADU ! Very soon baby and baby #missyourhugs.” His wife Aditi also took to the comment section and posted a heart emoji saying ‘Miss you too’. Mohit and Aditi always give us major couple goals. Meanwhile, the show Lockdown Ki Love Story will go off air this month. The last episode will be telecasted on January 23.

But it is reported that the actor may not be able to shoot for the last episode as he is under quarantine.

As reported that the makers of the show are now in a dilemma as how to shoot the final episode with him. Mohit Malik and Sana Sayyad starrer Lockdown Ki Love Story started in July 2020 during the lockdown. The show kicked off on a good note but failed to garner TRP.

