Mohit Malik pens an emotional message as he shares first glimpse of his newborn; SEE PHOTO

Mohit Malik pours his heart out in note as he posted the first glimpse of his baby on social media. He shares how much the baby has taught him already.

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are living the best days of their life as they embraced parenthood recently. The couple was blessed with a baby boy, and their happiness knows no bounds. The Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor has shared the first glimpse of his little bundle of joy as he wished to hold and love him forever. The actor took to Instagram to share his love for his baby.

In the post shared by the Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor, Mohit Malik, he is seen holding his newborn. The new father looks adorable as he poses with his baby and sharing his unconditional love for him. Along with the picture, he also shared an adorable note for his son. The actor wrote in the caption, “Can I hold this emotion forever , can I hold you forever my son ? But I’m not holding you my son , I’m holding love I’m holding bliss , I don’t want this to fade away , how can I become permanent in this temporary world (Maya) so to just hold you close ? Never have I ever felt such immense unconditional love , I wil never be able to teach you what you’ve taught me , I pray for you pray for us pray for humanity . Only love can take us through #lovebaby”.

See post here-

Mohit Malik was very anxious over the birth of his baby in the present pandemic situation. He had shared that he was praying all the time till the baby was born and both mother and baby were healthy. His wife Addite Malik is overjoyed with the way Mohit is taking care of the baby and she had also shared her happiness on her social media, showing how responsible he is as a father.

