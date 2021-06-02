Mohit Malik pens heartfelt note for wife Aditi and son Ekbir: Lucky we are that we found each other

Mohit Malik has shared a sweet note for the two most important people in his life. In the post, he has thanked son Ekbir for filling his life with joy.

Actor Mohit Malik is beaming with joy after the arrival of his son Ekbir. He feels like he is the luckiest father on this planet. As he is not doing any show currently, he is spending much time with his family. He has been sharing a lot of pictures and also penning long notes for them. Recently, he shared a heartfelt post for his wife Aditi and son Ekbir. He mentioned that his son was invisibly present and help us come together.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared a picture and wrote, "From the day I met you to the day I proposed, to us getting married, the beautiful memories we have created to now having Ekbir in our lives, everyday I realize all the more how lucky we are that we found each other." He further says, "It was because Ekbir was always with us, invisibly in our lives binding our love and the one who brought us together, to begin with."

Mohit ended the post by sending out love to his son and wife. In the picture, he is seen posing while his wife is looking at him. Aditi is wearing blue traditional attire with a blue bindi.

Recently, Aditi Shirwaikar Malik also revealed why she opted for C-section delivery. Fans have been extremely supportive of their honesty about parenthood. They shower love in the comments section of the couple’s posts.

