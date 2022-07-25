Mohit Malik pens a note for his 'Cyber Vaar' co-star Sanaya Irani and drops a PIC with her

Actor Mohit Malik is a very well know Television star and has given stellar performances in shows like Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The audience has showered love on him in both positive and negative characters. The actor recently joined hands with popular actress Sanaya Irani for a web show titled 'Cyber Vaar'. Cyber Vaar was Mohit and Sanaya's first collaboration and the two formed a great camaraderie while shooting for this show.

Today, Mohit took to his Instagram handle and penned a note for his co-star Sanaya and said, "It doesn’t feel like we worked together for the first time! Akash found his perfect partner in you! This is from the last day of shoot but we have wonderful memories of working together and looking forward to a Season 2 very soon!" @voot #cybervaar. Sanaya felt overwhelmed and also dropped a comment on this post and wrote, "Awwww".

Speaking of Sanaya, the actress was away from the limelight for a while and made a comeback from Cyber Vaar. Earlier, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, Sanaya opened on her character in Cyber Vaar and also spoke about the concept of the show. She shares that fans will surely love the show as it provides deeper knowledge on cybercrime and no show or film has ever presented it.

Sanaya is playing a cyber expert in the web series and speaking about her character, the actress elaborated that a lot of technical terms were involved and it was a great learning for her. She also added, "The writers of the show have made sure to simplify the technical terms so that the audience can connect very easily with them and the show."

Featuring Sanaya Irani and Mohit Malik, the show started streaming on VOOT on June 10.

