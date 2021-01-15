Mohit Malik quarantines himself after testing positive for COVID 19; Confirms pregnant wife Aditi is safe

Mohit Malik, who is all set to embrace fatherhood, has stated that while he has tested positive for COVID 19, his wife Aditi is hale and hearty.

The COVID 19 pandemic doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon. It’s been almost a year since this deadly virus had first hit India and so far several celebrities have been tested positive for COVID 19. And now the recent one to join the list is Mohit Malik. The actor, who is seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story, has confirmed testing positive for the deadly virus. He had confirmed the news in an Instagram post and revealed that he is under home quarantine at the moment.

While Mohit’s post got his fans concerned, he confirmed that his pregnant wife Aditi Malik is safe. Besides, he also urged everyone who came in his contact to take necessary precautions. Mohit wrote, “Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself. I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherwise, as a safety measure.”

Take a look at Mohit Malik’s post about testing positive for COVID 19:

To note, Mohit and Aditi are expecting their first child after 10 years of their marriage. Sharing the big news, Mohit wrote, “As I place my hand on you...I say thank you ..for choosing us ! Thank you lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now. Thank you thank you thank you. so happy to share this with everyone. As we grow from 2 to 3. It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love.”

